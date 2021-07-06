June GST receipts slip below Rs1 trillion mark

An official statement from the ministry said the reported figure includes GST collection from domestic sales between 5 June and 5 July since taxpayers were given various relief in the form of waiver or reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month of June. This relief was given to those with sales up to Rs5 crore as a relaxation in view of the pandemic. Monthly tax filing date is the 20th of every month and a 15-day late fee or interest waiver would lead to collections spilling over to a few days in the subsequent month.