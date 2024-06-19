GDP growth maintaining pace seen in Q4, says RBI bulletin
SummaryAccording to the article, there is evidence to suggest that in the years following the covid-19 pandemic, India’s growth trajectory is seen to be shifting upwards from the 2003-19 average of 7% to the 2021-24 average of 8% or even more, powered by domestic drivers.
Mumbai: The Indian economy is likely to sustain the growth momentum of the January-March quarter in the three months through June as private consumption grows and manufacturing and services pick up pace, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials said.