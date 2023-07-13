June retail inflation higher than expected

“We expect the vegetable price shock to result in the Q2 FY2024 CPI inflation exceeding the monetary policy committee’s last forecast of 5.2%," Nayar said. “Amid the ongoing excess rainfall in north India, the surge in the prices of perishables, particularly vegetables, is likely to harden food inflation further in the immediate term. Besides, the impact of El Nino on monsoon and sowing in India needs to be carefully monitored," she added.