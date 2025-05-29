New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, in consultation with the commerce ministry, plans to promote the export of Kalanamak rice—also known as ‘Buddha rice’— to countries with majority or large Buddhist populations.

The traditional aromatic variety, known for its nutritional richness and growing global demand, will be sold in Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Japan, Singapore and Nepal, among others, said UP’s minister of industrial development, export promotion, NRI, and investment promotion, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ in an interview.

Special export quota

The plan is to leverage the rice’s historical association with these countries. While rice exports from India were restricted last year, the central government has allowed a special quota of up to 1,000 tonnes for Kalanamak rice.

Over 500 tonnes of the rice have been exported to Singapore, Nepal and other countries since the April 2024-waiver, the minister said. The rice is sought after in countries with Buddhist populations.

India’s exports of Basmati and non-Basmati rice stood at $11.14 billion in FY23 but declined to $10.42 billion in FY24 due to export restrictions. However, following the lifting of the ban on all types of rice in October 2024, exports surged to $12.47 billion in FY25, commerce ministry data showed.

UP is formulating a new export policy aimed at tripling shipments to over ₹5 trillion in the next five years by tapping into new markets and diversifying its product base. The draft policy for 2025–30 is currently under review and is expected to be approved soon.

The new policy will focus on increasing exports from the current level of ₹1.7 trillion recorded in 2023–24 to three times that amount by 2030. To achieve this, the state government is planning a series of measures, including subsidies and other incentives.

“There is strong demand for this unique variety of rice, both in India and abroad. To meet this growing interest, we are working to increase its production and bring more area under cultivation by focusing on research and seed development. As part of this effort, a Kalanamak Rice Research Centre is being set up in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)," said Nandi.

Kalanamak rice is a traditional, non-basmati aromatic rice grown in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Siddharthnagar, where it has been designated as an ODOP (one district one product) item. Besides, it is also cultivated in parts of Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sravasti and Kushinagar and has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking out its exclusivity.

The ministry of commerce's APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) promotes several GI-tagged agricultural products for exports, including Basmati rice from Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi; Darjeeling tea from West Bengal; and Alphonso mango from Maharashtra.

Known for its distinct black husk, fragrance and high iron content, Kalanamak rice was cultivated over 82,000 hectares across 11 districts in 2024. It is estimated that this will increase to 100,000 hectares this year, the minister said.

“Kalanamak rice is a nutritional powerhouse. It is rich in iron and antioxidants, has a low glycemic index, and is naturally gluten-free, making it a healthy dietary choice, especially for diabetics and those seeking a balanced, nutrient-rich alternative to polished white rice," said Dr Monashish Sahu, an endocrinologist based in New Delhi.

The global ‘fragrant and long grain’ rice market is projected to grow from $30 billion in 2023 to $45 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, as per DataIntelo, a market research company.

A Common Facility Centre (CFC) named Shivansh Siddharthnagar Agriculture Development Producer Company Ltd has been established under the ODOP initiative, with 80% government funding, to promote Kalanamak rice.

It provides facilities for grading, packing, and other post-harvest processing to enhance export readiness.