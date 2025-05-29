Leveraging cultural connections, Centre, UP push for ‘Buddha rice’ exports to Thailand , Vietnam
Summary
The rice variety is rich in iron and antioxidants, has a low glycemic index, and is gluten-free, making it a healthy dietary choice, especially for diabetics.
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, in consultation with the commerce ministry, plans to promote the export of Kalanamak rice—also known as ‘Buddha rice’— to countries with majority or large Buddhist populations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story