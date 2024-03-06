Kantar predicts subdued growth for FMCG sector through September quarter
The slowdown has been attributed to agricultural uncertainties and minimal impact of general elections on consumer spending
New Delhi: Domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is poised for a period of "subdued" growth up until the September quarter of the current calendar year, as per market research firm Kantar, highlighting the challenges to India's consumption story.
