Karnataka diesel prices surge ₹2 per litre. How much will the fuel cost in Bengaluru now?

The Karnataka government has raised the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) rate on diesel from 18.4% to 21.17%, effective from 1 April 2025. This tax hike has resulted in a ₹2 per litre increase in diesel prices, pushing the retail price to ₹91.02 per litre across the state.

Currently, diesel is priced at ₹88.99 per litre, while petrol costs ₹102.92 per litre in the state.

The last hike in diesel prices was seen last year, in June 2024, when the government had increased Sales Tax on petrol from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent and on diesel from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent, which led to an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel per litre by ₹3 and ₹3.02 respectively.

The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is facing mounting criticism over a series of price hikes affecting various sectors. The latest addition to this list is the introduction of a user fee for solid waste management, which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin collecting alongside property tax from households this month.

This new charge comes on the heels of several other recent increases that have put pressure on residents' wallets. Public transport users have been particularly affected, with bus fares rising by 15% and Metro fares seeing a dramatic increase of up to 71%. Essential commodities have not been spared either, as evidenced by a ₹4 per litre hike in milk prices.