Karnataka eyes $3 bn for chip, related biz

NEW DELHI :Karnataka information technology minister Priyank Kharge said the state aims to corner investments worth $2.8-3 billion in the semiconductor-related electronics manufacturing sector, converting at least 50% of them by March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the state is willing to tweak incentive and labour policies to attract major players along with their supply chains.

“We have close to around $2.8 to $3 billion, so we are hopeful that we will convert at least 50% of it within this quarter within this financial year," the minister said on the sidelines of the promotion of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge said he and state officials had recently met large companies in the US, and assured them of business-friendly policy interventions.

“We’re talking to them, to their supply chain, figuring out what policy interventions are required, what labour policy interventions are required, and what kind of skill sets they are looking at so that their gestation period of setting up shop and getting into productivity is reduced," he added.

Kharge said Karnataka is also in talks with entities from the UK and US to set up quantum computing centres of excellence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Having lost out on investment opportunities in the EV space to Tamil Nadu, the state government will create attractive policies including incentives for battery manufacturing for EVs.

“The only loss of investment we’ve had is Ola, which went to Tamil Nadu because of the previous government’s lethargy, but we have we’re pulling the ecosystem back," he said.

On Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s recent comment favouring long work hours, Kharge said a 70-hour work-week did not make any sense any longer and that the focus should be more on ensure productivity within the regular hours of work, with work-life balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s different strokes for different folks. If you’re able to pack the same productivity in less than 70 hours, it’s your wish. If you want to do more than 70 hours and get more productive, that’s again your choice. There might be some wisdom in what he (Murthy) is saying. I think it’s also the company’s policies. Like in Apple, some people don’t come to office while... probably some people don’t go home at all. It’s all about productivity," he said.

In response to whether such long hours would make sense in Bengaluru, infamous for its long commutes largely due to traffic congestion, Kharge said that the state government was looking at ways to decongest the city and create alternative hubs for industry segments through its Beyond Bengaluru policy.

“We have the Deputy Chief Minister himself taking charge of driving the infrastructure. We are focusing heavily on the Metro, we are suggesting to treat IT parks and manufacturing parks, that are giving high employment and giving high taxes, as brownfield so that civic communities are delivered better. We have the kind of approach where we are ensuring that more incentives are given more subsidies are given for people who invest and create employment outside the city," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.