Kashmir’s industries run on migrant labour. When they leave, everything stops.
Irfan Amin Malik 7 min read 21 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
From steel mills to apple orchards, Kashmir’s fragile industries depend on migrant workers whose sudden exodus during every bout of unrest threatens to shut down the region’s economic engine.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Srinagar: Shahid Kamili still remembers the silence. On the morning of 5 August 2019, his steel plant in Srinagar’s Rangreth industrial estate stood eerily still. The hot strip mills sat idle, the reheating furnace cold. Nearly 350 of his 500 workers, mostly migrant labourers, had vanished overnight.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story