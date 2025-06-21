Kashmir’s industries run on migrant labour. When they leave, everything stops.

“India has nearly 21% of its population below the poverty line, while J&K has only around 10.2%. That difference matters. In Kashmir, you do not see people sleeping on the footpaths or scrambling for daily bread. Most fall between the lower and middle-income groups. We are not very poor, and we are not very rich either, which is why many locals shy away from physically demanding or low-paying jobs. Every year, around 500,000-700,000 migrant workers arrive in J&K Union Territory to fill that gap and the local economy quietly relies on them," says Ayoub.