Kashmir’s snowless winter sparks an unprecedented water crisis in the Valley
Irfan Amin Malik 11 min read 22 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Summary
- Kashmir is grappling with a severe water shortage due to an unprecedented snowless winter, impacting not only daily life but also vital sectors such as agriculture and tourism.
Srinagar: Since childhood, Kulsuma, a 40-year-old woman from Kashmir Valley’s Kuchmulla hamlet, 45 km from Srinagar, has relied on tap water for drinking as well as irrigating the apple trees in her orchard. However, for the first time in her life, the taps have remained dry for two months this winter.
