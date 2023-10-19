Kejriwal government announces hike in minimum monthly wages for workers in Delhi

Announcing the hike in minimum monthly wages, Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday said that Delhi is the only state to maintain the highest minimum wage bracket for workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kejriwal government has issued an order for the hike in the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers.

“In order to provide relief to the Labourers and employees in Delhi who are facing the brunt of inflation, Labour Minister Shri Raaj Kumar Anand issued an order to increase the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers of Delhi," said a Delhi government statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kejriwal government also said that the benefit will also be given to the employees of the clerical and supervisor class.

The employee category include non-matriculation, matriculation and graduate employees.

The new rates for the hike in minimum monthly wages are applicable from October 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the statement, Raaj Kumar Anand said: “The Kejriwal government takes substantial initiatives to provide relief to the underprivileged and the working class in Delhi who are grappling with the challenges of inflation."

The economic challenges, aggravated by high inflation and other factors, have impacted all segments of society. To give them certain relief from such situations, the increase in the minimum wage by the Delhi government will help the labourers, he also said.

Claiming that the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest as compared to any other state in the country, Raaj Kumar Anand said that the Kejriwal government continuously increases the dearness allowance every 6 months to give relief to all the workers of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Delhi government statement, the new rates of minimum wages are -- monthly wage of skilled workers increased from ₹ 20,903 to ₹ 21,215 by ₹312; monthly salary of semi-skilled workers increased from ₹ 18,993 to ₹ 19,279 by ₹ 286; and ₹ 260 increased in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from ₹ 17,234 to ₹ 17,494.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!