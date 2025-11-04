Mint Explainer | Has Kerala really eradicated extreme poverty?
The Kerala government claims to have eradicated extreme poverty, but economists question the validity of this assertion. Did Kerala really achieve this feat? If so, how significant is the achievement?
The Kerala government’s claim that it has eradicated extreme poverty in the state has been met with scepticism among economists and other experts. They have questioned the empirical basis of this declaration and the process that was followed to achieve it. Mint examines the issue.