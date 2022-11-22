Kerala top state in daily wage payments

Gujarat reported the highest gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) of over ₹72,000 crore in FY20, for which data is available. Maharashtra came second with over ₹69,900 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with ₹45,900 crore. Karnataka reported over ₹27,000 crore of GFCF in the year. India had entered a national lockdown towards the end of FY20, but the bulk of its economic impact was visible in FY21 and FY22.