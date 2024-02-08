Key Fact Statement (KFS) now mandatory: New RBI measure enhances transparency in lending for retail and MSME borrowers
The RBI has mandated that all regulated entities provide a Key Fact Statement (KFS) to retail and MSME borrowers, ensuring greater transparency and enabling customers to make informed decisions
The Reserve Bank of India has further announced an important measure to ensure greater transparency for retail and MSME borrowers. The central bank has mandated that all regulated entities provide a Key Fact Statement (KFS) to retail and MSME borrowers, containing essential information such as the all-inclusive APR and recovery and grievance redress mechanisms.