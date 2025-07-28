Mint Explainer | Will surplus rains cool food prices further?

About 84% of India has received normal-to-excess rains in the ongoing monsoon season, prompting robust planting of kharif cereals like rice, plus a surge in maize acreage. This implies favourable food prices and more legroom to produce ethanol. Mint explains:

How has the monsoon been so far?

India receives about three-fourths of its annual rainfall during the south-west monsoon season that runs from June to September. Nearly halfway into the four-month season, rains were 8% above normal (50-year average) till 27 July. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that 28 states and Union territories have received normal to excess rains, while rains were deficient in eight. Further, rainfall has been unevenly distributed.

Some states have seen significant deficits—such as Assam (43% lower rains compared to normal), poll-bound Bihar (44%) and Andhra Pradesh (12%). States witnessing excess rains include Rajasthan (91% above normal), Madhya Pradesh (56%), Jharkhand (56%) and Gujarat (35%). Many states were hit by devastating floods, including several in the north-east, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

What has been the impact on crop planting?

The rain-fed kharif crop season has seen robust activity following bountiful rains. The area under rice, the main kharif crop, was 13% higher till 28 July, while planting of maize is nearly 9% higher on-year. Planting of pulses is 3% higher compared with last year but the area under oilseeds is 3.5% lower so far.

Sowing data from the agriculture ministry suggests that farmers are planting more rice as well as maize this year. The area under maize planting so far has surpassed the five-year seasonal acreage by nearly 9%, indicating that more farmers are opting for it because of higher demand in the market and better price realization. Farmers, it seems, are moving away from oilseeds like soybeans where planting is 4% lower year-on-year. The aversion to oilseeds is because of low domestic prices driven by cheaper imports of soy and palm oils.

So, what explains the rising demand for maize?

Maize was once a minor crop, with a large chunk of it used in animal feed, industrial starch and in food processing (about 80% of production). In the past few years, grain-based ethanol plants have been set up and these are now using both maize and broken rice to produce the biofuel which is blended with petrol. Just about half of ethanol is produced from sugarcane sources.

Demand from multiple sectors led to a shortage of maize and India had to import nearly a million tonnes (mt) of it in 2024-25, a sixfold jump compared with the year before. This is despite maize production rising sharply from 23 mt in 2015-16 to 42 mt in 2024-25.

What are the implications of a growing maize footprint?

If farmers shifted from rice to maize, it would lead to water savings. Instead, they are moving away from pulses and oilseeds—because of low productivity, climate risks and an influx of imports. Farmers are attached to rice because of assured purchase by the government at minimum support prices (MSP).

Higher production of maize will allow India to divert it to manufacture ethanol, thus saving on crude oil imports and reducing vehicular carbon emissions. But on the flip side, it can also create an imbalance on the farm if farmers ditch planet-friendly crops like native oilseeds and pulses that use less fertilizers and chemical pesticides.

Overall, how are food prices expected to move?

Prices had already softened quite a bit with food inflation coming in at 1.06% in June, the lowest since January 2019. Cereal prices will continue to be benign due to higher production of rice. A clearer picture will emerge after kharif crop plantings are over by mid-August. If production of pulses remains stable and prices of imported oils do not see any further spike due to global factors, the food inflation trajectory will remain favourable for consumers.

Currently, vegetables like tomatoes, onions and potatoes are 30% cheaper than last year. Also, most varieties of pulses are 4-30% cheaper than last year (as of 27 July). Ample rains and adequate reservoir levels will also improve the outlook for the winter (rabi) crop, planting for which begins in October-November.