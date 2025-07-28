Mint Explainer | Will surplus rains cool food prices further?
Summary
About 84% of India has received normal-to-excess rains in the ongoing monsoon season, prompting robust planting of kharif cereals like rice, plus a surge in maize acreage.
About 84% of India has received normal-to-excess rains in the ongoing monsoon season, prompting robust planting of kharif cereals like rice, plus a surge in maize acreage. This implies favourable food prices and more legroom to produce ethanol. Mint explains:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story