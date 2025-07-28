Mint Explainer | Will surplus rains cool food prices further?

Sowing data from the agriculture ministry suggests that farmers are planting more rice as well as maize this year. The area under maize planting so far has surpassed the five-year seasonal acreage by nearly 9%, indicating that more farmers are opting for it because of higher demand in the market and better price realization. Farmers, it seems, are moving away from oilseeds like soybeans where planting is 4% lower year-on-year. The aversion to oilseeds is because of low domestic prices driven by cheaper imports of soy and palm oils.