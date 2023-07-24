Kharif sowing nearly 8.5% up as monsoon in full swing

As per agriculture ministry data, the acreage of coarse cereals has gone up to 13.5 million hectares as against 12.9 million hectares during the same period last year. In the non-foodgrains category, the area under oilseeds such as groundnut and soybean, among others, has risen to 16 million hectares from 15.5 million hectares in 2022-23 (July-June). Sugarcane and cotton sowing was also 2.6% and 0.3% higher than the previous year at 5.6 and 10.9 million hectares, respectively.

