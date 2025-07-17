KKR backs India as top emerging market economy amid global uncertainties

New Delhi: India remains one of the most compelling strategic locations within emerging markets, thanks to its economic resilience, reform momentum and robust domestic demand, private equity firm KKR said on Thursday.

Despite a turbulent global environment, India’s relative insulation from trade frictions, owing to its domestic consumer-driven economy and services-led exports, has kept its macroeconomic fundamentals strong, KKR said in its report titled Insights: Global Macro Trends July 2025—Mid-Year Outlook 2025.

Manufacturing momentum from China+1 KKR said that as global supply chains recalibrate and 'China+1' strategies take firmer root, India is well-positioned to grow its share in global manufacturing, particularly as oil prices soften.

"From a macro perspective, India’s relative insulation from global trade friction remains intact, supported by its predominantly domestic, consumer-driven economy and a services-focused export sector that is less vulnerable to tariffs," it said.

"Cyclically, we are observing early signs of a rebound following a soft patch in 2024, driven by rural income recovery, robust services exports, and, importantly, supportive policy measures," it added.

The global economy remains under pressure in FY26, weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions, a fragmented trade landscape, further strained by US reciprocal tariffs, and slowdown across advanced economies.

Sluggish global demand, tighter financial conditions, and policy uncertainty have weighed on investment and cross-border trade.

Amid global uncertainty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects GDP growth at 6.5% for FY26, underscoring the economy’s resilience, stability, and long-term potential.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry expects India’s GDP to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in FY26.

The government is confident of reaching at least the lower end of the range despite global challenges, and the higher-end on the back of improvements in global economy.

In its report, KKR pointed to key structural reforms by the Indian government such as production-linked incentives (PLIs), eased foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, and accommodative monetary policy by the RBI, are central to the government's efforts to attract broader capital inflows.

"Structurally, India presents a unique combination: strong nominal GDP growth, declining real interest rates, expanding domestic capital markets, and a long-term consumer runway unmatched in many other markets," the report said.

"For investors, India also offers diversification benefits. Its equity market correlation with global indices has decreased, and the sheer scale of its economy is expected to unlock significant private sector opportunities over the next decade," it added.

India’s capital markets are poised to remain robust in FY26, building on strong domestic investor participation and policy momentum.

According to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), net equity inflows rose to ₹23,568 crore in June, compared to ₹18,994.56 crore in May, reporting a 24% month-on-month increase.

The RBI’s 100 bps rate cut and liquidity easing in FY25 have set the stage for improved credit conditions and corporate earnings growth in the current fiscal.

KKR expects a modest depreciation of the Indian rupee but notes it is hedge-able and that India’s core investment appeal remains firmly intact.

"In a volatile global environment, India’s stability, ongoing reforms, and a resilient consumer base create a differentiated and increasingly scalable opportunity," it added.