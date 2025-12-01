Kochi’s water metro is making waves. Can it change how India commutes?
Radhika P Nair 10 min read 01 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Kochi’s successful water metro, featuring modern electric boats, is now the blueprint for the nation, inspiring feasibility studies across many congested cities, including in Mumbai and Goa. An inside story.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kochi/Chennai: Neema Veliyath lives in her nearly 100-year-old heritage home, also a homestay, on Vypin Island, off mainland Ernakulam. As a long-time resident, she knows arriving by water is the best introduction to Vypin and to her homestay, called The Bungalow.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story