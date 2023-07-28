Korean trade body upset as PLIs stuck

The development comes even as KITA has seen an uptick in interest from Korean firms looking to invest in India as part of a diversification strategy. Lee said Korean firms have found China’s business climate increasingly difficult in recent years. Countries in Southeast Asia are expected to be prime beneficiaries as Korean giants diversify production away from China. “Policies change quickly and easily, and after coming in, the firms have not received the incentives promised," said Lee. This could hold back investors, he added.