Labor report to give Fed look at wage inflation4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Other recent data shows rapid growth in paychecks has begun to slow
Worker-pay and benefits data set for release Tuesday will shed light on whether the Federal Reserve is successfully cooling fast wage growth as officials meet to consider further increases in interest rates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×