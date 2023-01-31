Labor report to give Fed look at wage inflation

Walmart Inc. said last week it would raise starting wages for hourly employees to $14 from $12, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. wants to hire 15,000 restaurant workers in jobs that average $16 per hour. Chipotle bumped its wage scale last year to between $11 an hour and $18 an hour, depending on the location. Delta Air Lines Inc. expects its labor costs to rise as it rebuilds its capacity ahead of the summer travel season and negotiates a new contract with its pilots.