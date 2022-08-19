Labor shortage is vexing challenge for US economy5 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Supply of available workers is headed in wrong direction as Federal Reserve strives to cool labor market and bring down high inflation
As anyone who has lost luggage or waited half an hour for a restaurant check can tell you, America needs way more workers in some parts of the economy.