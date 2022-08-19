Labor shortage is vexing challenge for US economy

Economists have long anticipated this decline as the U.S. population ages. Far more mysterious is what is holding back the rest of the workforce. The participation rate among those ages 16 to 54 was 76.1% in July, compared with 77% in February 2020. Reasons suspected as recently as a year ago—trillions of dollars in pandemic aid,fear of Covid-19, and child-care obligations—have either not been borne out or are no longer an issue to most.