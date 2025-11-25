Labour codes: Centre targets FY27 rollout as states finalize regulatory framework for implementation
25 Nov 2025
Summary
The labour codes can be implemented operationally only after each state prepares and notifies their respective rules.
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to bring the four labour codes into force by the next financial year as a few states are still finalizing the regulatory framework required for implementation, two people familiar with the matter said.
