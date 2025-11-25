NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to bring the four labour codes into force by the next financial year as a few states are still finalizing the regulatory framework required for implementation, two people familiar with the matter said.

West Bengal has held out against the mandatory pre-publication of draft rules, while Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Lakshadweep remain in various stages of compliance, the people said, requesting anonymity because the matter is still under deliberation. West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Tamil Nadu by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Labour is a concurrent subject, meaning both the central government and the state governments can legislate on it. Although the central government said recently that the four labour codes became effective from 21 November, they can be implemented operationally only after each state prepares and notifies their respective rules.

“Broadly, the government’s expectation is to move to implementation in the next fiscal," said the first person. “Discussions are ongoing with the states that have yet to publish the draft rules."

Delhi has pre-published one of the four codes—the draft rules under the Code on Social Security. It is likely to pre-publish the remaining codes in the coming months, the person added. Pre-publication is a legally required step in which draft rules are released in the official gazette for public comments before they can be notified. Without it, the codes cannot take effect.

“West Bengal is the only state that has not begun the process," said the second person. “Tamil Nadu has published rules for three codes, but the Code on Social Security is still being negotiated to resolve differences."

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has yet to pre-publish the draft rules.

“Lakshadweep’s draft rules are ready and awaiting approval from the administrator before being made public," the second person added.

Consolidated laws

Spokespersons for the labour ministry, the government of India, chief secretaries and labour secretaries of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and the office of the Administrator of Lakshadweep didn’t respond to emailed queries sent on Sunday.

The Centre announced on 21 November that the four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, occupational safety and social security are ready for operational rollout. The move marked the completion of a years-long legislative effort to consolidate 29 central labour laws into a streamlined framework intended to modernize regulation and create uniformity across states.

Under the rollout plan, the Centre is expected to release its updated draft rules within a week, triggering a 45-day consultation window. An additional 45 days will be allocated to incorporate public feedback, creating a 90-day transition during which the states are expected to align with the central framework and upgrade digital systems for e-forms, registers and compliance processes.

Once implemented, the four codes will replace disparate statutes and are expected to simplify compliance procedlabour market reformsures, reduce administrative friction for businesses and support intended to improve job creation and investment conditions.

The key changes include mandatory written appointment letters for all workers, universal minimum wage protection, wider social security coverage extending to gig and platform workers, and free annual health check-ups for employees aged 40 and above. The codes allow women to work night shifts, introduce pan-India social security coverage managed by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, including mandatory coverage for hazardous industries, and streamline compliance through single registration, licensing and return mechanisms.

The new codes incorporate e-registers, online filings and systems aligned with contemporary forms of work, with the government positioning the reforms as a foundation for better worker protection, greater formalization and improved ease of doing business.

Easier for stakeholders

“The compliance framework (for the four new labour codes) is aimed to be simpler, consistent, and easier for stakeholders to navigate. The government has also indicated a phased implementation approach, with most states having already issued their draft rules," said Sudhakar Sethuraman, a partner at Deloitte India. “This is a significant and timely development for India, especially as the country witnesses rapid advancements in AI (artificial intelligence) while continuing to prioritise and protect its workforce."

However, some experts said the implementation of the new codes may benefit employers and the government more than the working class.

“These laws are designed in a way that the outcomes will now depend largely on the will of the government and employers rather than on rights guaranteed to labour," said Ajit Abhyankar, a Pune-based economist, visiting faculty member at the Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts and a social activist. “The enforcement machinery, which was already struggling with staff shortages, has been further weakened under the new labour codes."