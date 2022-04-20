Lanka assured of Indian help1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Sitharaman said the International Monetary Fund should support and urgently provide financial assistance to Sri Lanka
Sitharaman met her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Washington and assured him that as a close friend and good neighbour, India will extend all possible cooperation and assistance to the island nation.
She said the International Monetary Fund should support and urgently provide financial assistance to Sri Lanka.