Lanka assured of Indian help

Lanka assured of Indian help

FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 01:40 AM IST

Sitharaman said the International Monetary Fund should support and urgently provide financial assistance to Sri Lanka

Sitharaman met her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Washington and assured him that as a close friend and good neighbour, India will extend all possible cooperation and assistance to the island nation.

She said the International Monetary Fund should support and urgently provide financial assistance to Sri Lanka.

