The deadline for depositing/exchanging ₹2,000 banknote notes is today i.e. on 7 October. Earlier, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the 30 September deadline to exchange and deposit ₹2,000 notes till October 7, 2023. As per the RBI release, the deposit or exchange of ₹2,000 notes at bank branches will be stopped from 8 October.

However, ₹2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender even after October 7 but can be exchanged only at RBI offices, it said.

What happens if you miss the October 7 deadline?

As per RBI FAQ, the ₹2000 banknotes can continue to be exchanged by individuals / entities at the 19 RBI Issue Offices up to a limit of ₹20,000 at a time. Individuals / Entities can also tender ₹2000 banknotes at the 19 RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India for any amount. Such exchange or credit shall be subject to relevant RBI / Government regulations, submission of valid identity documents and due diligence as deemed fit by RBI.

Meanwhile, RBI gave exceptions to courts, law enforcement agencies, government departments, or any other public authority involved in investigation proceedings or enforcement, as and when required, deposit, or exchange ₹2000 banknotes at any of the 19 RBI Issue Offices without any limit.

Earlier on 6 October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that ₹3.43 lakh crore of ₹2,000 denomination notes have come back to the system so far, and also reminded the public that they can return the withdrawn notes at 19 RBI offices from October 8.

While addressing the customary post-policy press meet, the RBI Governor added that 87 percent of the notes which have been returned have been deposited into bank accounts, while the rest have been exchanged over the counter. At present, over ₹12,000 crore of notes are still in circulation, Das said, reiterating that the notes can be returned even after the end of the extended period.

On 19 May, RBI withdraw the ₹2,000 note introduced in 2016 for quick remonetisation, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to suck out over 88 percent of currency in circulation by banning the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. The RBI, which had initially given time till September 30, for getting the notes deposited or exchanged, extended the same by a week till October 7, on the last date.

Maintaining that the notes continue to be legal tender, the RBI had also announced a new system for getting them deposited or exchanged.

"… thereafter (from October 8) it can be, you know, deposited in or exchanged in the Reserve Bank in the issue offices of the Reserve Bank, which is there in almost every state capital we have presence. So there are 19 of them," he said on Friday.

Further adding, he said that the original objective of withdrawing the notes, which was also driven by the need to take care of old notes, has been "largely met". Das also said that the postal department's services can be availed in case someone cannot travel to the RBI offices.

Is it necessary to visit RBI in person for deposit / exchange of ₹ 2000 banknotes?

As per RBI FAQ, Individuals / Entities from within the country can send ₹2000 banknotes through India Post addressed to any of the 19 RBI Issue Offices, as per procedure laid down by the Department of Posts, for credit to their bank accounts in India.

Such credit shall be subject to relevant RBI / Government regulations, submission of valid identity documents and due diligence as deemed fit by RBI.

What will be the last date for exchange of ₹ 2000 banknotes in RBI?

The facility for deposit / exchange of ₹2000 banknotes at the 19 RBI Issue Offices shall be available until further advice.

Why are ₹ 2000 denomination banknotes being withdrawn?

The RBI states that, "The ₹2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act) primarily with the objective of meeting the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after withdrawal of the legal tender status of all ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes in circulation at that time. With fulfilment of that objective and availability of banknotes in other denominations in adequate quantities, printing of ₹2000 banknote was stopped in 2018-19. A majority of the ₹2000 banknotes was issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years. It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public. In view of the above, and in pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy" of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it has been decided to withdraw ₹2000 denomination banknote from circulation.

(With inputs from agencies)

