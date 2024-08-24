Economy News Today Live Updates on August 24, 2024: IIT Delhi, six other educational institutions receive GST exemption notices totaling approximately 220 crore: Report

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: IIT Delhi, six other educational institutions receive GST exemption notices totaling approximately ₹220 crore: Report
Read the full story here
- A CNBC TV 18 report said all seven institutions were given show-cause notices in early August for non-payment of GST on grants received for conducting research