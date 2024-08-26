Economy News Today Live Updates on August 26, 2024: Will new audit rules curb corporate misconduct?

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Will new audit rules curb corporate misconduct?
Read the full story here
- The corporate affairs ministry is reviewing audit norms for business groups, to make parent company auditors more responsible for subsidiary audits. This involves aligning Indian norms with global standards and giving parent auditors greater access to subsidiary audits.