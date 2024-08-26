Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on August 26, 2024: Will new audit rules curb corporate misconduct?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on August 26, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on August 26, 2024: The NFRA, RBI, Sebi and ICAI will deliberate with the government on how auditors of a parent company can have greater oversight of the work of auditors of subsidiaries and be accountable for it to make the audit framework stronger.

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Will new audit rules curb corporate misconduct?

  • The corporate affairs ministry is reviewing audit norms for business groups, to make parent company auditors more responsible for subsidiary audits. This involves aligning Indian norms with global standards and giving parent auditors greater access to subsidiary audits.
Read the full story here

