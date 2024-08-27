Economy News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass ₹25,000 crore mark

Economy News Today Live Updates on
Economy News Today Live: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass ₹25,000 crore mark
- According to CAIT, Janmashtami's celebrations resulted in business transactions of over ₹25,000 crore. The festival, particularly vibrant in North and West India, saw increased sales of flowers, sweets, and decorative items, emphasizing its economic importance.
Economy News Today Live: The disconcerting signal behind China’s epic bond rally
- Traders have been piling into Chinese government bonds, pushing yields to record lows. The rally has elicited an unusual response from the central bank.