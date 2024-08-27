Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass 25,000 crore mark

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on August 27, 2024: Janmashtami celebrations fuel economic surge, transactions top 25,000 crore: CAIT

Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass ₹25,000 crore mark

  • According to CAIT, Janmashtami's celebrations resulted in business transactions of over 25,000 crore. The festival, particularly vibrant in North and West India, saw increased sales of flowers, sweets, and decorative items, emphasizing its economic importance.
Read the full story here

27 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST Economy News Today Live: The disconcerting signal behind China’s epic bond rally

  • Traders have been piling into Chinese government bonds, pushing yields to record lows. The rally has elicited an unusual response from the central bank.
Read the full story here

