Economy News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass 25,000 crore mark

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass ₹25,000 crore mark
- According to CAIT, Janmashtami's celebrations resulted in business transactions of over ₹25,000 crore. The festival, particularly vibrant in North and West India, saw increased sales of flowers, sweets, and decorative items, emphasizing its economic importance.
27 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: The disconcerting signal behind China’s epic bond rally
- Traders have been piling into Chinese government bonds, pushing yields to record lows. The rally has elicited an unusual response from the central bank.