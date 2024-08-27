Economy News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Janmashtami celebrations trigger economic boom: Transactions surpass ₹ 25,000 crore mark

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:34 AM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.