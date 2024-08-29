Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 29 2024 09:15:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,078.45 0.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 536.50 0.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 408.10 -0.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 809.30 0.00%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on August 29, 2024: There’s a China-shaped hole in the global economy
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on August 29, 2024: There’s a China-shaped hole in the global economy

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on August 29, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Latest news on August 29, 2024: What Chinese companies can’t sell to Chinese consumers, they export. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Latest news on August 29, 2024: What Chinese companies can’t sell to Chinese consumers, they export. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (AFP)

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2024, 09:21:05 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: There’s a China-shaped hole in the global economy

  • China’s low-consuming, high-investing economy guarantees conflict with other countries.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue