Economy News Today Live Updates on August 30, 2024: Muhammed Yunus-led Bangladesh govt taps IMF, World Bank, other financial institutions for $8 billion funding

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Muhammed Yunus-led Bangladesh govt taps IMF, World Bank, other financial institutions for $8 billion funding
Read the full story here
- The Muhammed Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has shifted its focus to economic issues, tapping financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank and ADB for up to $8 billion in funding.