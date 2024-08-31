Economy News Today Live Updates on August 31, 2024: Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,850/tonne

Economy News Today Live Updates on : Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2024, 06:06 AM IST
Economy News Today Live: Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹1,850/tonne
Read the full story here
- The Union government on Friday slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹1,850 per tonne from previous ₹2,100 per tonne