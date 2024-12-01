Explore
Economy News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Price hike: 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costlier by 16.50, at 1,818.50 in Delhi from today. See details here
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Price hike: 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costlier by ₹16.50, at ₹1,818.50 in Delhi from today. See details here

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: Price hike: 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costlier by ₹16.50, at ₹1,818.50 in Delhi from today. See details herePremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: Price hike: 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costlier by 16.50, at 1,818.50 in Delhi from today. See details here

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2024, 09:55:07 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Price hike: 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costlier by ₹16.50, at ₹1,818.50 in Delhi from today. See details here

  Price hike: OMCs raised 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by 16.50, now at 1,818.50 in Delhi. The price hike affects businesses reliant on LPG, while 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged, providing some relief to households.
Read the full story here

