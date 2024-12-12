Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 11 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.60 0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,147.50 -0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 799.00 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,278.10 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.20 -0.03%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 02:57 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdictPremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 02:57:34 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict

  • US Inflation Report November 2024: US consumer prices rose to 2.7 per cent last month from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 per cent in October. The rise was said to be in line with economists' expectations.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue