Economy News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict

Economy News Today Live: US inflation rises 2.7% YoY in November, logs highest gain in seven months; Wall Street awaits US Fed verdict
- US Inflation Report November 2024: US consumer prices rose to 2.7 per cent last month from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 per cent in October. The rise was said to be in line with economists' expectations.