Thu Dec 12 2024 15:58:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.35 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.45 -2.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,263.85 -1.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.00 0.00%
Economy News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers

2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Economy News Today Live Updates: Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumersPremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers

13 Dec 2024, 07:00:23 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Mint Explainer: How rising palm oil prices impact India and its consumers

  • As palm oil prices skyrocket due to global supply issues and increased import duties, Indian manufacturers face tough decisions. From price hikes to product downsizing, the FMCG sector is bracing for impact, affecting consumers' wallets and altering the landscape of essential goods.
13 Dec 2024, 05:50:18 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: India stocking up coal for high power demand, aims 50 mn tn inventory at plants by April

  • The ministry's efforts to increase inventory and remain prepared for a likely higher demand comes in the backdrop of the crisis-like situations experience in FY22
