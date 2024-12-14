LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: Prices won’t stop falling in China, and Beijing is grasping for solutions

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2024, 01:47 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.