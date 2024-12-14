Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: Prices won’t stop falling in China, and Beijing is grasping for solutions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: Prices won’t stop falling in China, and Beijing is grasping for solutions

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Dec 2024, 01:47 PM IST Economy News Today Live: Prices won’t stop falling in China, and Beijing is grasping for solutions

  • As prices spiral downward, companies are pumping out more goods to avoid losses, creating a vicious cycle that is eroding confidence.
Read the full story here

14 Dec 2024, 12:16 PM IST Economy News Today Live: Switzerland India trade tax MFN: What does Switzerland's halt of most favoured nation for India mean? EXPLAINED

  • Switzerland India trade tax MFN: Switzerland halts MFN status for India, MEA signals renegotiation of tax treaty. What it means for Indian firms
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.