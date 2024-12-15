LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: US Fed to play ‘cut-and-pause’ for meeting dual mandate of growth & inflation; Fewer rate cuts eyed in 2025: Experts

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 01:00 AM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.