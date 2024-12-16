LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024: The Federal Reserve takes on Trump—and stubborn inflation

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.