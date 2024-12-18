LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Smartphone market stays below pandemic levels, concerns remain

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.