Mon Dec 02 2024 13:15:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.10 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 787.45 0.08%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,749.15 -1.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 327.95 -0.50%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,299.30 0.53%
Economy News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: India's manufacturing growth falls to 11-month low in November amid price pressures and weaker demand
Economy News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: India's manufacturing growth falls to 11-month low in November amid price pressures and weaker demand

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST
02 Dec 2024, 01:10:46 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: India's manufacturing growth falls to 11-month low in November amid price pressures and weaker demand

  • Export orders hit a four-month high, offering a silver lining as domestic demand falters under rising costs.
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 05:20:23 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: Mint Primer | Slowdown: Time to recalibrate India’s growth story in FY25?

  • The latest economic growth figures, released on Friday, show that growth in gross domestic product (GDP) has now declined for the third consecutive quarter. What does this mean for India’ growth story this fiscal year? Mint looks at the headwinds and a bright spot.
Read the full story here

