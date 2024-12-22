Hello User
Economy News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: Why does caramel popcorn attract a different GST rate from salted popcorn? Explained

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 04:27 AM IST
From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2024, 04:27 AM IST Economy News Today Live: Why does caramel popcorn attract a different GST rate from salted popcorn? Explained

  • Popcorn GST: Ready-to-eat popcorn, which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.
Read the full story here

22 Dec 2024, 03:32 AM IST Economy News Today Live: From Popcorn to rice kernels—Here's what gets cheaper & dearer after 55th GST Council Meeting decisions

  • GST Council Meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led 55th GST Council decided to levy higher tax rate on caramel popcorn and exempted gene therapy from the tax ambit.
Read the full story here

