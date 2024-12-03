Economy News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: China’s flood of cheap goods is angering its allies, too

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: China’s flood of cheap goods is angering its allies, too
- The deluge of inexpensive items washing over the developing world is jacking up tensions between China and the Global South, complicating Beijing’s plans to build alliances as it confronts trade tensions with the U.S.