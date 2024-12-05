Economy News Today Live Updates on December 5, 2024: RBI MPC Meeting: What does India's Q2 GDP print mean for the monetary policy? Experts weigh in

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 5, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: RBI MPC Meeting: What does India's Q2 GDP print mean for the monetary policy? Experts weigh in
- RBI MPC Meeting begins today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel began its three-day meeting on Wednesday, December 4, to decide on interest rates and its upcoming policy stance.