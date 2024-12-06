Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: RBI MPC verdict today: Repo rate to GDP, inflation forecasts— here are 5 key indicators to watch

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 06:13 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: RBI MPC verdict today: Repo rate to GDP, inflation forecasts— here are 5 key indicators to watch
Economy News Today Live Updates: RBI MPC verdict today: Repo rate to GDP, inflation forecasts— here are 5 key indicators to watch (AP)

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 06:13:27 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: RBI MPC verdict today: Repo rate to GDP, inflation forecasts— here are 5 key indicators to watch

  • RBI MPC verdict today: Some economists expect a CRR reduction to benefit banks, while others anticipate a status quo in the December meeting and an interest rate cut in February.
Read the full story here

06 Dec 2024, 06:00:13 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: The week in charts: Trump’s threat, mixed PMI, IPO frenzy

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Read the full story here

