Fri Dec 06 2024 15:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.25 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.75 3.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.10 0.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.25 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 471.25 0.79%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: India ranks 3rd globally with 185 billionaires in 2024, wealth up 42%: Report
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: India ranks 3rd globally with 185 billionaires in 2024, wealth up 42%: Report

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: India ranks 3rd globally with 185 billionaires in 2024, wealth up 42%: ReportPremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: India ranks 3rd globally with 185 billionaires in 2024, wealth up 42%: Report

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2024, 07:00:51 AM IST

Economy News Today Live: India ranks 3rd globally with 185 billionaires in 2024, wealth up 42%: Report

  • The collective net worth of India’s billionaires soared by 42.1% over the past year to $905.6 billion
Read the full story here

