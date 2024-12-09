Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 15:54:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.80 1.05%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,602.85 0.31%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.10 -1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 857.85 -0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.10 0.05%
Business News/ Economy / Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das

3 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Livemint

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: From key announcements to major events impacting the micro and macro economy of the country and the world, this platform provides you with all the latest updates on the economy.

Economy News Today Live Updates: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta DasPremium
Economy News Today Live Updates: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 06:24:16 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das

  • Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank for three years, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. The 1990 Batch IAS officer has extensive experience in public policy.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:17:19 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: Input Tax Credit fraud: ₹35,132 crore evasion detected by GST officers, over 17,000 fake firms involved

  • GST officers have arrested 69 people after detecting cases of ITC evasion of 35,132 crore by 17,818 fake firms between April-October, reported the news agency PTI. 
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:11:48 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: China eases monetary policy stance, vows more fiscal support

  • The 24-man Politburo led by President Xi Jinping announced it will embrace a ‘moderately loose’ strategy for monetary policy in 2025, marking its first major shift in stance since 2011
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:29:06 PM IST

Economy News Today Live: India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor

  • India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue