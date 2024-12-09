Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das

Economy News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Stay informed with the latest information and news about the Indian economy, world economy, global indicators, government policy for the economy, and real-time insights on dynamic GDP growth with our live coverage. LiveMint is the one-stop hub for those looking for the latest economic news and willing to understand the intricacies and details of their impact on our daily lives. Catch real-time updates here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Economy News Today Live: Who is Sanjay Malhotra? All you need to know about new RBI governor succeeding Shaktikanta Das
- Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank for three years, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. The 1990 Batch IAS officer has extensive experience in public policy.
Economy News Today Live: Input Tax Credit fraud: ₹35,132 crore evasion detected by GST officers, over 17,000 fake firms involved
- GST officers have arrested 69 people after detecting cases of ITC evasion of ₹35,132 crore by 17,818 fake firms between April-October, reported the news agency PTI.
Economy News Today Live: China eases monetary policy stance, vows more fiscal support
- The 24-man Politburo led by President Xi Jinping announced it will embrace a ‘moderately loose’ strategy for monetary policy in 2025, marking its first major shift in stance since 2011
Economy News Today Live: India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor
- India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor